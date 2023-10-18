Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 1,328 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

JPM opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $115.65 and a one year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

