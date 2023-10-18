CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in CDW by 2,757.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $157.35 and a twelve month high of $215.81.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.