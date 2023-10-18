Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 74,279 shares.The stock last traded at $126.89 and had previously closed at $126.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chase in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Chase alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCF

Chase Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chase by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chase by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chase by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chase

(Get Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.