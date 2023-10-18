Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.4 %

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

