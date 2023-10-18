Contrasting Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aligos Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Solid Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 448.25%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Solid Biosciences.

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics -476.77% -86.51% -61.08% Solid Biosciences N/A -51.40% -41.07%

Risk and Volatility

Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics $17.25 million 1.84 -$96.05 million ($1.91) -0.38 Solid Biosciences $8.09 million 5.55 -$85.98 million ($6.18) -0.36

Solid Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. Aligos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Aligos Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB). The company also develops ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of CHB. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH, as well as a research collaboration and development agreement with Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd. to research and develop oligonucleotide compounds for the treatment of liver diseases.. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases. It also engages in developing platform technologies, including dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one vector, as well as novel capsids. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

