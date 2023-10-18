Contrasting TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) & Green Globe International (OTCMKTS:GGII)

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) and Green Globe International (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and Green Globe International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Global Alternatives $33.04 million 1.19 -$19.14 million ($0.12) -3.01 Green Globe International N/A N/A N/A -9.75 0.00

Green Globe International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives. TAAT Global Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Globe International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Globe International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TAAT Global Alternatives and Green Globe International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TAAT Global Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Green Globe International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and Green Globe International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Global Alternatives -20.17% -200.36% -89.45% Green Globe International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Green Globe International beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fast-moving consumer goods. The company offers herbs and hemp smokable rolling papers. It also develops and manufactures CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products. The company owns intellectual property and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries. Green Globe International, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

