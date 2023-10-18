Contrasting Zerify (SFOR) & Its Competitors

Zerify (OTCMKTS:SFOR – Get Free Report) is one of 141 public companies in the “Software – Infrastructure” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Zerify to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zerify and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Zerify alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zerify 0 0 0 0 N/A Zerify Competitors 264 1505 2646 45 2.55

As a group, “Software – Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 39.58%. Given Zerify’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zerify has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zerify N/A N/A N/A Zerify Competitors -37.62% -56.11% -8.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zerify and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Zerify and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zerify N/A N/A 0.00 Zerify Competitors $948.82 million $68.27 million 134.62

Zerify’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zerify. Zerify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Zerify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of shares of all “Software – Infrastructure” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Zerify shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Software – Infrastructure” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zerify competitors beat Zerify on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Zerify

(Get Free Report)

Zerify, Inc. provides software development and services worldwide. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches. It offers ProtectID, an authentication platform to authenticate computer network users by various methods, including traditional passwords combined with a telephone, iPhone, Droid, Blackberry, PDA, multiple computer secure sessions, biometric identification, and encrypted devices, as well as through a push authentication method; and GuardedID that prevents the use of spyware/malware to collect user information. The company's products also comprise MobileTrust, an iPhone/iPad and Android device password vault that includes a password generator, as well as provides for mobile multi-factor one time password authentication; GuardedID mobile software development kit; SafeVchat video conferencing product; and PrivacyLok, which offers protective mechanisms. In addition, it provides software and hardware that are contractually licensed from other vendors, as well as additional authentication and telecommunication software devices. The company markets its products to financial service firms; healthcare related, legal services, virtual private network, technology service, and e-commerce companies; automotive; government agencies; multi-level marketing groups; and retail distributors, as well as the enterprise market. It sells its products directly to consumers through internet, distributors, resellers, third party agents, affiliates, and original equipment manufacturer agreements. The company was formerly known as StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Zerify, Inc. in June 2022. Zerify, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Zerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.