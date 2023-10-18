Critical Comparison: TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) & Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechnipFMC has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and TechnipFMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech -22.44% N/A -50.32% TechnipFMC -1.89% 1.15% 0.39%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A TechnipFMC 0 2 9 0 2.82

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Victory Oilfield Tech and TechnipFMC, as provided by MarketBeat.

TechnipFMC has a consensus target price of $21.98, suggesting a potential upside of 5.50%. Given TechnipFMC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TechnipFMC is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and TechnipFMC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $1.63 million 15.61 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A TechnipFMC $7.12 billion 1.28 -$107.20 million ($0.30) -69.43

Victory Oilfield Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TechnipFMC.

Summary

TechnipFMC beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. It provides subsea production and flexible pipe; subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; vessels; and Subsea Studio for optimizing the development, execution, and operation of current and future subsea fields. This segment also offers well and asset services. The Surface Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and services products and systems used in land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment offers surface wellheads and production trees systems; iComplete, a pressure control system; fracturing tree and manifold systems; pressure pumping; safety and integrity systems, multiphase meter modules, in-line separation and processing systems, and standard pumps; well control and integrity systems, flowback and well testing services; skid systems; digital systems; and flow measurement and automation solutions. It also offers planning, testing and installation, commissioning, operations, replacement and upgrade, maintenance, storage, preservation, intervention, integrity, decommissioning, and abandonment; and supplies flexible lines and flowline products and services. TechnipFMC plc has a strategic alliance with Talos Energy Inc. to develop carbon transportation and storage services. The company was founded in 1884 and is based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

