Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) & Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Head to Head Contrast

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Digital Media Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $40.51 million 0.62 -$4.78 million ($1.30) -1.35 Digital Media Solutions $391.15 million 0.00 -$31.95 million ($28.04) N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Dolphin Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital Media Solutions. Dolphin Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Media Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and Digital Media Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digital Media Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dolphin Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 297.73%. Digital Media Solutions has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Dolphin Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -40.16% -29.81% -13.31% Digital Media Solutions -17.32% N/A -23.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.3% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats Digital Media Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dolphin Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries; and marketing direction, public relations counsel, and media strategy for video game publishers, as well as eSports leagues and other entities in the gaming industry. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Digital Media Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Technology Solutions. It operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. The company also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising spends, as well as marketing automation software as a service to clients. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.