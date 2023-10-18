Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,454,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,795,000 after buying an additional 399,384 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 39.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE RDY opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $73.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.67 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 20.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

