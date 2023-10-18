Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,670 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $26,342.55. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $749,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 1,755 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $26,342.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 40,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $595,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,652,288 shares of company stock worth $23,845,859 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

DVAX opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $60.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

