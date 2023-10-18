EA Series Trust Purchases New Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:A opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.82 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

