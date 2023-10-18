Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

