Fifth Third Bancorp Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,199,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 416,547 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 942,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,342,000 after buying an additional 66,404 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after buying an additional 536,985 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.9% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 599,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,308,000 after buying an additional 412,321 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $65.97.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

