Fifth Third Bancorp Takes Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $64,757,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $45,933,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $19,442,000. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $8,476,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $7,049,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FBIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

