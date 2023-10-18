Financial Comparison: Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) versus Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF)

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) and Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Confluent and Copperleaf Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Confluent -69.87% -54.53% -17.98% Copperleaf Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Confluent and Copperleaf Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Confluent $683.99 million 13.50 -$452.55 million ($1.65) -18.50 Copperleaf Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Copperleaf Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Confluent.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Confluent and Copperleaf Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Confluent 0 7 15 0 2.68 Copperleaf Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50

Confluent presently has a consensus target price of $36.68, indicating a potential upside of 20.15%. Given Confluent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Confluent is more favorable than Copperleaf Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Confluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Confluent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Confluent beats Copperleaf Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data. It also provides Kafka Connect, an open-source component that works as a centralized data hub for simple data integration between databases, key-value stores, search indexes, and file systems; ksqlDB, a database for stream processing applications; and stream governance, a solution that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to expand usage of Apache Kafka without bypassing requirements for risk management and regulatory compliance. In addition, the company offers training and professional services. It serves automotive, communication, financial services, gaming, government, insurance, manufacturing, retail and ecommerce, and technology industries. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc. provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. Its software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis. The company also offers decision analytics consulting services. It serves electricity, natural gas, water, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

