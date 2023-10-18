Financial Survey: Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) and Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF)

Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arca Continental and Celsius, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arca Continental 0 1 1 0 2.50 Celsius 0 1 10 0 2.91

Celsius has a consensus target price of $185.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.45%. Given Celsius’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celsius is more favorable than Arca Continental.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

6.3% of Arca Continental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Celsius shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Celsius shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arca Continental and Celsius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arca Continental N/A N/A N/A Celsius -11.60% 66.52% 3.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arca Continental and Celsius’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arca Continental N/A N/A N/A $3.86 2.14 Celsius $952.02 million 14.05 -$187.28 million ($1.91) -91.11

Arca Continental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Celsius. Celsius is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arca Continental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Celsius beats Arca Continental on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arca Continental

(Get Free Report)

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages. It sells its products under the Coca-Cola Company, Aybal, DASANI, Ciel, Cepita Del Valle, Del Valle, Aquarius, Minute Maid, POWERADE, Fuze Tea, Ingenio Famaillá, Dulna, El Manjar Toni, Golos, Lato, BLaK, DUNKIN´DONUTS, Toni, Santa Clara, fairlife, Topsy, Tortolines, Prispas, Enre2, Tostitos, Bony, La Abeja, Bokados, Inalecsa, and Wise and Deep River brand names. The company sells its non-alcoholic beverages under the Coca-Cola Company brand; and snacks under the Bokados, Wise, Deep River, and other brands. Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Monterrey, Mexico.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name. It also provides CELSIUS On-the-Go, a powdered form of the active ingredients in functional energy drinks in individual On-The-Go packets and canisters; and sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate, as well as pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Sweetened name; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products. It distributes its products through direct-to-store delivery distributors and direct to retailers, include supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants, as well as health clubs, spas, gyms, the military, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

