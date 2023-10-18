First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Axim Planning & Wealth boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $115.65 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.