First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,092 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,824,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

