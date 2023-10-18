First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 598.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP stock opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MMP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

