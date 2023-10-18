First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 77.0% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 19.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lear news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,392 shares of company stock worth $3,931,260. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $136.16 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

