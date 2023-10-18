First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average of $99.28.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

