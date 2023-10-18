First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,114 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.71.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,056 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $224.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.68. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

