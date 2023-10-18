First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,847 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BERY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

