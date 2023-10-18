First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 120,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 216,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 33,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTRI stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $238.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1538 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

