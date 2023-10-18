Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,015 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

