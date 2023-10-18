Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 624,122 shares of company stock worth $9,278,985 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

