FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cushman & Wakefield plc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cushman & Wakefield in a report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

CWK opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -94.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.