FY2023 EPS Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.70. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.29.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.5 %

IDXX stock opened at $436.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $320.81 and a one year high of $564.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $468.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.35.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

