FY2024 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report issued on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will earn $13.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.12. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $13.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.96 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $128.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.95.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $785,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

