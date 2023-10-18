Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Position Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $201.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

