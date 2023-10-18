Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in Graco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 35,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.05. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $87.94.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan purchased 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

