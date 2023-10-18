Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,763 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 27,660 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $1,241,250,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,925.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,348.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,227 shares of company stock worth $7,021,655. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.6 %

HAL stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

