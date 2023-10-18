Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Trimmed by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 17,429 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Halliburton by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228,234 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $690,930,000 after acquiring an additional 796,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $590,048,000 after acquiring an additional 271,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.43.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,227 shares of company stock worth $7,021,655. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

