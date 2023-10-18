Head to Head Analysis: BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) vs. Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIT Mining and Mercurity Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $650.23 million 0.06 -$155.41 million ($14.44) -0.23 Mercurity Fintech $860,000.00 58.99 -$5.64 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIT Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BIT Mining and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -49.66% -61.29% -42.06% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BIT Mining and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats BIT Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

