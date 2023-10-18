Head to Head Contrast: Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) & Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Missouri Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Provident Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Southern Missouri Bancorp has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.61%. Given Southern Missouri Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern Missouri Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp -29.35% -12.91% -1.57% Southern Missouri Bancorp 19.35% 12.37% 1.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $85.48 million 1.95 -$21.47 million ($1.65) -5.70 Southern Missouri Bancorp $202.62 million 2.31 $39.24 million $3.89 10.62

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern Missouri Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats Provident Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, including home equity, automobile, second mortgage, mobile home, and deposit-secured loans. In addition, the company offers investing and insurance services, online and mobile banking services, and debit or credit cards. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

