Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,186 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 18.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $89.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

