Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Position Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 716.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.
NYSE HIW opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
