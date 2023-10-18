Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Position Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 716.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

