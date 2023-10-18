Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) vs. Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Financial Contrast

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Intercontinental Exchange pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intercontinental Exchange pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Intercontinental Exchange has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and Intercontinental Exchange’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing N/A N/A N/A $3.96 9.39 Intercontinental Exchange $9.57 billion 6.54 $1.45 billion $3.01 37.13

Analyst Recommendations

Intercontinental Exchange has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercontinental Exchange, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and Intercontinental Exchange, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0 1 0 1 3.00 Intercontinental Exchange 0 4 6 1 2.73

Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus target price of $133.58, indicating a potential upside of 19.53%. Given Intercontinental Exchange’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intercontinental Exchange is more favorable than Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and Intercontinental Exchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing N/A N/A N/A Intercontinental Exchange 17.64% 13.11% 1.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology. The Cash segment covers various equity products traded on the cash market platforms of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange; sale of market data relating to the products; and other related activities. The Equity and Financial Derivatives segment provides and maintains trading platforms for a range of equity and financial derivative products, such as stock and equity index futures and options, derivative warrants, and callable bull/bear contracts and warrants, as well as sells related market data. The Commodities segment operates an exchange for the trading of base, ferrous, and precious metals futures and options contracts in the United Kingdom; and operates Qianhai Mercantile Exchange Co., Ltd., a commodity trading platform in the Mainland. This segment also covers commodities contracts traded on Futures Exchange. The Post Trade segment operates clearing houses that are responsible for clearing, settlement, depository, custodian, and nominee services. The Technology segment offers various services that provide users with access to the platform and infrastructure. The company serves issuers and investors. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The company operates regulated marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives contracts and financial securities, such as commodities, interest rates, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as corporate and exchange-traded funds; and trading venues, including regulated exchanges and clearing houses. It also offers energy, agricultural and metals, and financial futures and options; and cash equities and equity options, and over-the-counter and other markets, as well as listings and data and connectivity services. In addition, the company provides fixed income data and analytic, fixed income execution, CDS clearing, and other multi-asset class data and network services. Further, it offers proprietary and comprehensive mortgage origination platform, which serves residential mortgage loans; closing solutions that provides customers connectivity to the mortgage supply chain and facilitates the secure exchange of information; data and analytics services; and Data as a Service for lenders to access data and origination information. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

