IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 8,180 Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 60.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.61. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $73.98.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

