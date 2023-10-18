IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Toast by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Toast by 2,196.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Toast by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $50,688.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,422.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,398,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,235 shares of company stock valued at $11,998,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

