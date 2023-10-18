IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $411,000 in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

ALLETE Stock Up 0.1 %

ALLETE stock opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 79.47%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

