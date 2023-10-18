IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes $1.27 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,598,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 34,023 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $27.61.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 82.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

