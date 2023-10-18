IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 84.2% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 39.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.84 per share, with a total value of $32,480.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,498.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MGEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGE Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

MGE Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MGEE opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $63.35 and a one year high of $83.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Stories

