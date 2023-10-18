Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 965 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after buying an additional 878,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,635,031,000 after buying an additional 126,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,638,916,000 after buying an additional 925,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Argus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $295.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.86 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

