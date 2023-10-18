Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cognex were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,631,000 after purchasing an additional 87,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,423,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Cognex Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.