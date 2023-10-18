Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $415,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.