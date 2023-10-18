Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 5,622 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 4,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.45. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $66.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 7.92%. Equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

