J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $53,000 Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,465,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 22.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 18,310,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,358,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,064 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 48.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,889,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Price Performance

NYSE:EAF opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $901.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

