J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,550 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PR. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Permian Resources stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 4.42. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $68,085.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $68,085.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,582,363 shares of company stock valued at $323,964,402 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.62.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

